Revanth Reddy demands CBI inquiry into corruption charges against CM KCR

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy challenged Union minister Kishan Reddy to initiate CBI inquiry into corruption charges agains the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "I assure of proving the corruption of the CM if unable to prove, I will quit from politics," he said.

Reddy said that the Chief Minister has corrupted thousands of crores on the pretext of irrigation projects. The Congress party has the courage to bring out all the corruption done by the ruling party, Revanth said demanding CBI inquirty on Kaleshwaram project. He also alleged of sand mafia by the TRS ministers.

The Congress leader also lashed out at BJP chief Bandi Sanjay stating that his press meetings are appearing to be toddy shops. He also questioned the BJP why it is not responding to the remarks made on Bandi Sanjay by K Chandrasekhar Rao.