Revanth Reddy Discusses Telangana's Vision

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy outlined his government's clear vision for the state's future, emphasising balanced development and welfare, in the Indian Express' ADDA program. Speaking with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express, and Liz Matthews, Deputy Editor, Reddy shared a detailed perspective on Telangana’s development agenda, key projects, and the political landscape of India.

Balanced Development and Welfare

Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of balancing development and welfare, describing this as the cornerstone of Telangana’s governance. “We are committed to providing effective administration that promotes both growth and social welfare,” he stated. He also pointed out that Telangana has a "clear vision" for its future, highlighting ambitious projects such as the Future City, Regional Ring Road, Musi River rejuvenation, and radial roads as key elements of the state’s infrastructure plan.

Vision for 'Rising Telangana'

“Our slogan now is ‘Rising Telangana,’” Reddy declared, indicating his vision for the state's growth as a dynamic force within India. He also made a significant international reference, suggesting that Telangana could emerge as an alternative for investment to China, in the context of the global "China Plus One" strategy. "We are showing the world that Telangana is the right destination," he said.

Challenges in Political Realignment

Reddy also addressed the contentious issue of redrawing constituencies in India. He emphasized that any attempt to realign electoral boundaries must be based on clear and well-defined criteria, followed by thorough discussions. Without a solid foundation, he warned, it could lead to unintended consequences, especially in southern states, further fueling regional divides.

Commitment to Equal Opportunities

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for all residents of Telangana. “Our policy is simple: ensure equal opportunities for every citizen and deliver good governance,” Reddy explained.

The Game-Changing Caste Census in Telangana

One of the most significant developments in Telangana has been the caste-based census, which Reddy described as a “game changer” for the state. He explained that accurate data is crucial for ensuring that welfare benefits reach the most deserving individuals. “Without correct statistics, we cannot serve the truly deserving,” he said, highlighting how the caste enumeration would help the government target welfare schemes more effectively.

Demand for OBC Data at the National Level

Reddy also made a strong appeal for the collection of accurate data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the national level, which he believes is essential for the proper implementation of reservations. He criticized the central government for its reluctance to collect OBC data in the ongoing census. “There is a clear need to gather OBC data nationwide,” he said, stressing that the government should take the lead in ensuring that this data is collected.

Investment and Political Bias

The Chief Minister also voiced concerns about the central government’s political bias, particularly in how investments are being directed. “Opposition-ruled states are being ignored,” he said, citing instances where investors who initially showed interest in Telangana were encouraged to consider Gujarat instead. “We have no problem if industries go to Gujarat, but the Prime Minister should remain impartial,” Reddy asserted. He emphasized that the Prime Minister must act as a neutral referee, not as a partisan figure favoring one region over another.

Semiconductor Industry and the National Debate

Reddy pointed to the semiconductor industry as an example of how political favoritism could harm the nation. While Telangana had no objection to Gujarat receiving semiconductor investments, he argued that decisions should be made in the best interests of the entire country, rather than being influenced by regional political interests.

“The Prime Minister of India should be like a judge in a game, not a player on one team,” Reddy said. "Such partisan actions are detrimental to the country’s unity and progress."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid out his vision for Telangana’s future, discussing not only the state’s development agenda but also the broader political and economic challenges facing the country. With a focus on governance, welfare, and inclusive growth, Reddy’s leadership continues to shape Telangana’s path toward becoming a key player in India's progress.