- ‘Leo’ will be released in Telugu States as per schedule
- Even PM Modi's State of Gujarat lacks 24-hour power supply- KCR
- It is hard to make a biopic interesting: Director Vamsi Krishna
- Dabur gets GST demand notice of Rs 320.6 crore
- Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity
- SUV segment to see intense competition among players: Tata Motors
- Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war
- Israel forces face hand-to-hand combat with Hamas militants in 40ft deep Gaza tunnels
- Kajal Aggarwal raises hopes on ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’
- Telangana polls: Election related seizures crosses Rs 100 crore
Revanth Reddy promises first job to dwarf girl from Nampally
TPCC president Revanth Reddy has promised to give the first job when Congress comes to power.
Revanth promises first job to Rajini, a disabled (dwarf) girl from Nampally
Rajini, who completed post graduation told Revanth about her grief that she is not even getting a job in private companies.
Revanth who himself filled the Congress guarantee card with Rajini's name.
