Revanth Reddy promises first job to dwarf girl from Nampally

Revanth Reddy promises first job to dwarf girl from Nampally
Highlights

TPCC president Revanth Reddy has promised to give the first job when Congress comes to power.

Revanth promises first job to Rajini, a disabled (dwarf) girl from Nampally

TPCC president Revanth Reddy has promised to give the first job when Congress comes to power.

Rajini, who completed post graduation told Revanth about her grief that she is not even getting a job in private companies.

Revanth who himself filled the Congress guarantee card with Rajini's name.

