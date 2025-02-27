Revanth Reddy to lay stones for development works in Wanaparthy in March 2

Wanaparthy District: On Thursday, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi and local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy participated in a media conference at the Wanaparthy MLA camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that despite many financial difficulties, the government led by CM Revanth is implementing all schemes for the people as the previous government had plunged the state into debt.

He said that efforts are being made to rescue the victims by deploying 11 organizations including the Navy and NDRF in connection with the SLBC tunnel accident. He said that he also went 11.8 kilometers into the tunnel and the situation there was terrible. He said that experts were called in through various organizations in the country and relief programs are ongoing. He said that even though the CM has not come to the scene of the incident, he is reviewing the relief programs every day.

He praised MLA Megha Reddy for carrying out large-scale development programs in Wanaparthy. He said that this is the first time that CM Revanth Reddy is coming to Wanaparthy and is going to lay the foundation stone for works worth Rs. 721 crore, including the development of the school where he studied. He said that MLA Megha Reddy has been able to bring about Rs. 1000 crore worth of development works to Wanaparthy in 14 months in terms of education, medicine and sports.

He said that he is conducting job fairs, loan fairs and skill development programs and is working to provide jobs to about a thousand locals. He said that even though he is a first-time MLA, he is constantly with the people and carrying out such large-scale programs.

Speaking, MLA Megha Reddy said that this is the first time that Revanth Reddy will be coming to the town where he studied after assuming office as the CM. He said that he has contributed Rs. 397 crore to development programs in Wanaparthy in 14 months. He said that the foundation stone for Rs. 721 crores is going to be laid on March 2. He said that the foundation stone will be laid for the development of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy with Rs. 1 crore. He said that the foundation stone will be laid for the construction of a hospital with Rs. 257 crores, and for the Young India Integrated Residential School with Rs. 200 crores. He said that the foundation stone will be laid for the development of the ZP School and Junior Art School where he studied with Rs. 60 crores. He said that the foundation stone will be laid for the IT Tower with Rs. 22 crores, for the construction of a court complex with Rs. 81 crores, and for the construction of the Rajanagaram-Peddamandadi Road with Rs. 40 crores.

MP Mallu Ravi said that since the CM studied in Wanaparthy, he is going to lay the foundation stone for the development of the Wanaparthy Assembly with Rs. 721 crores. CM Revanth said that he will participate in the Alai Balay program at the MLA camp office with all those who studied with him. He said that while he was here, he studied at the house of a woman named Parvathamma and that the CM is also going to visit her house.

Market Yard Chairman Srinivas Goud, DCC Rajendra Prasad, other public representatives and others participated in the meeting.