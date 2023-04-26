  • Menu
Revanth Reddy tweets against KCR and KTR on crop damage

Revanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy

Highlights

TPCC President A Revanth took to Twitter to express his anger against the Telangana government for not addressing the woes of farmers who lost their standing crops due to recent untimely rains and hailstorms.

TPCC President A Revanth took to Twitter to express his anger against the Telangana government for not addressing the woes of farmers who lost their standing crops due to recent untimely rains and hailstorms.

Revanth alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was busy holding meetings in Maharashtra and BRS working President KT Rama Rao confined to holding Constituency level party meetings.

