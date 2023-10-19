Revanth Reddy will take Congress MLAs into BJP says KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy was working for BJP, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday predicted that the Congress leader would take the party MLAs into the Saffron party after the elections.

The BRS leader made these comments in the thanks giving meeting by the Divyangula Sangham for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raos announcement of enhancing pensions for the differently abled persons. Rama Rao took exception to the BRS B team comment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi says we are B-team of BJP. We are not the B team of the BJP...You are the C team means chor team. Revanth Reddy will take the elected 10 or 12 elected Congress MLAs and will merge into BJP. even if Congress wins 10 or 12. Revanth Reddy is BJP man he will be sold to BJP, said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader also took objection to the corruption comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Congress party is known for scams. There are scams in alphabetical order right from A to Z. All scams right from sky to ground, they have not left anything that is why it is a C (chor) team.

On the family rule jibe, Rama Rao said asked the Congress leader to know about his party first. Rahul Gandhi says family politics but who is he. "He is the son of Rajiv Gandhi who is the son of Indira Gandhi, who is the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and he talks about family

He is not a leader he is a reader. He says KCR is corrupt but who is beside him he is more dangerous than Charles Shobhraj and Dawood Ibrahim. He is called the vote for note thief but now is known as note for seat, said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader said that the state government gave away Rs 1.5 lakh worth three wheelers for free to the Divyangs, also provided 5 per cent reservation for Divyangs in double bedroom houses. "No one asked or applied Rs 3000 pension. It was made Rs 4116 in the month of July and after coming back into power the government would provide Rs 6,116 as pensions. "We will win there is no doubt about it.

After becoming CM your pension will also be increased to Rs 6116," said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader said that the BJP and Congress, which don't even see the Divyangs as human beings were also giving statements They should tell what their government was doing for divyangs in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. He said that CM KCR has brought one medical college per district and he is the only CM to do this in the country.