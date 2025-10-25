Revanth Reddy’s `2,780 crore vision for Telangana towns

In a big push to the development of the municipalities in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has released Rs 2,780 crore to take up 2,432 works in 138 municipalities and corporations.

The Chief Minister, who was also holding the Municipal Administration and Urban Development portfolio, issued orders to immediately call tenders and take up the works. Priority would be given to new municipalities, which were formed by merging the villages. Except for the Telangana Core Urban City, the funds are being utilised for the development of the municipalities.

Rs 15 crore would be allocated for newly formed municipalities, and an additional Rs. 15 crore for municipalities where Gram Panchayats have been merged. Rs 20 crore and Rs 15 crore were released for old municipalities. Rs 30 crore was sanctioned for newly formed municipal corporations. The municipal department has formulated guidelines to spend these funds in order of priority.

Funds will have to be spent on development of areas merged into municipalities, construction of internal roads, construction of drains for rainwater and sewage, development of junctions, prevention of pollution in tanks and ponds, provision of basic amenities in areas where double bedroom houses have been built, development of parks, construction of culverts, and construction of shopping complexes. The deadline has been set to complete all the works by March 2026.

As part of Telangana Rising Vision 2027, Revanth Reddy has already decided to develop Greater Hyderabad and other cities across the state as growth hubs. The CM already instructed the officials to undertake necessary development works in line with the growing population in the cities.

The target was to undertake development works to meet the growing demand along with the expansion of existing municipalities and better civic amenities in all newly formed municipalities. The funds were sanctioned from the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) schemes along with the urban development funds included in the state budget.