Revanth rips into SKS, labels it as a flop show

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) as a botched-up exercise. He dared the BRS to prove if there are 82 sub-castes within SCs, as mentioned in a decade-old survey and affirmed that he was ready to resign if the previous government’s claims proved right.

Intervening in the discussion while AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was speaking, Revanth Reddy asked him not to consider anything apart from Census 2011 as benchmark for population figures. While holding the copy of SKS report, he said that the previous government never had any intention of public welfare. They undertook the survey for milking the data for political benefits and have engaged incompetent people. “How can there be 82 SC sub-castes, when there are only 59. It is actually the duplication of names owing to mistakes done manually by incompetent people. I am ready to resign, if they can prove that there are 82 sub-castes within SCs. This document is of no worth and do not consider it as a standard,” he urged.

Further while referring to the article published in a newspaper, purportedly a mouthpiece of BRS, he ridiculed the way the break up on castes was highlighted. Reading out the percentage of different castes, he said that when all this was added up the percentage goes beyond 114 per cent. “This paper article indicates that there is 114.45 per cent if all these individual percentages of various castes are added. Now from where should I bring this additional 14 per cent,” he derided.

While emphasising that even electoral rolls cannot be considered as a standard, the Chief Minister pointed out that AIMIM’s own constituency like Nampally has 59,000 individuals with double EPIC cards. “These individuals are enrolled twice and the matter is with the Municipal Commissioner. We shall be coming up with a committee to resolve the matter and filter down these double voters,” he said.

Akbaruddin, who spoke at a length during the discussion demanded that the report on caste census should have been tabled lest it turns out to be a similar survey like SKS under BRS regime. He said that there was a lot of variation, as the data provided by the survey does not sync with any of the government figures, be it Aadhaar, ration cards or Voter IDs.