Revanth rules out any chance of early elections or bypolls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said even after losing power a year ago, the Opposition BRS is still unable to accept people's verdict and continues to daydream about early elections and bypolls in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, the CM remarked that while the BRS leaders make such claims outside the Assembly, the reality is that there is no possibility of bypolls or early elections in the state. He emphasised that they would have to wait until 2028, and if the Centre implements the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, the wait could be even longer.

He added that while he could not comment on the disqualification case of the MLAs who left the BRS to join the Congress outside the Assembly, he could confidently state within the House that there would be no bypolls, as members have certain immunities within the legislature.

The Chief Minister urged the Opposition to focus on people's issues and contribute constructive suggestions for the state's development instead of repeatedly discussing early elections or bypolls. He pointed out that the BRS leaders, including its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, were raising election-related speculations merely to keep their cadre motivated. However, the CM noted that such distractions were causing unnecessary challenges for the government, diverting its attention from developmental activities.

Addressing concerns about the MLAs shifting from the BRS to the Congress, Revanth Reddy stated that the practices followed in the past continue to be adhered to. "Our priority is not byelections but the development of the state," he asserted.

He also urged the Opposition to exercise patience and engage in constructive criticism rather than attempting to unseat the government—an effort he deemed futile. He assured that the government would remain committed to addressing all issues, irrespective of political affiliations. Citing an example, the CM mentioned that BRS leader and MLA T Padma Rao Goud had met him to discuss constituency-related concerns, following which he had issued the necessary instructions for resolution.

Revanth Reddy concluded by advising the Opposition to realize that merely criticizing the government daily would not yield any political advantage.