Revanth secures huge investments

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded the highest-ever investment agreements on a single day on Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference in Davos. Global companies entered MoUs with the state government to invest nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. The global e-commerce company Amazon alone has announced to invest Rs 60,000 crore, and Infosys will expand its IT campus to provide 17,000 new jobs in Hyderabad.

In all, the state government has entered MoUs with companies inviting a whooping investment of Rs 1,78,950 crore at the WEF conference. The new agreements with the companies will create 49,500 employment opportunities in the state.

On the last day of the Davos visit, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was busy holding meetings with the managements of global companies and succeeded in entering MoUs with Amazon, Wipro, Infosys, Tillman Global Holdings, Ursa Clusters, Blackstone, Mytrah Energy group, Eclat Health Solutions, and Suhana Masala partners.

Amazon Web Service (AWS) Vice President Michael Punke has announced plans to set up a data center and expansion plans in Hyderabad after entering an agreement with the Telangana government.

He said Telangana is an integral component of AWS’s strategy in India.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the expansion plans will create additional 17,000 jobs in the Pocharam campus in Hyderabad. The construction of new IT buildings in phase one will be completed in 2 to 3 years, which will accommodate 10,000 people.

US-based Tillman Global Holdings president Sachit Ahuja said the proposed data center, with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, will cater to hyperscale clients and support cloud services for largescale data processing. Ursa Clusters CEO Pendurthi said the proposed project, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, will leverage AI chips to create a robust ecosystem for startups and enterprises.

Partnering with Telangana, the Blackstone Company management said the establishment of a 150 MW data center facility will promote the state as a hub for advanced digital centers in the country.

Mytrah group (Akshat Greentech) announced that it will set up 6.9 GW solar cells and 6.9 GW solar modules manufacturing units in Hyderabad. The project, with a proposed Rs 7,000-crore investment, is expected to create 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

A leading global healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company, Eclat Health Solutions CEO Karthik Polasani said the company will establish a state-of-the-art 800-seater facility.

Suhana Masala company Director Anand Chordia entered into an agreement in the presence of the CM and State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu. He said the company will set up a center of excellence for spices production, and the facility will be located adjacent to Suhana’s existing facility in Sangareddy.