Revanth to raise urea shortage issue with Centre
CM to embark on two-day visit to Delhi today; will meet Union Ministers and seek help for pending projects in Telangana
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on a two-day Delhi tour from Sunday. During his visit, the Chief Minister will meet Union Ministers and seek their approval for pending projects in the Telangana.
The CM is also planning to meet Union Minister for Chemical and fertilizers JP Nadda and bring to his attention to the urea crisis in the Kharif season.
Recently, Agriculture minister T Nageshwara Rao wrote a strong letter to the Union ministry demanding for the release of State quota of urea as the farming season already began in the State. Since there was no positive response from the ministry, the CM wanted to pursue the issue seriously with the Centre and get the state‘s due share immediately.
Revanth Reddy would also meet the AICC leaders and discuss the party strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Local Body elections.
The CM already held a meeting with Congress allies CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi and invited them to join as poll allies in the elections. Sources said the issue of filling of three more cabinet berths will also be discussed in the meeting between CM and the Congress high command.