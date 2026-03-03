Revanth to rank District Collectors on performance

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is ready to give rankings to District Collectors based on their performance in the meeting scheduled for Tuesday (today) at the Secretariat. All the Collectors have been asked to submit the progress reports of their respective districts. Secretaries of all departments would also attend the meeting to identify the difficulties in implementing the welfare schemes in the districts and resolve them immediately.

The Collectors’ Conference will also discuss the 99-day action plan which will be launched on March 6 in the state. During the conference, the Chief minister will review the Collectors’ performance, mainly their regular field visits and how they have addressed people’s grievances. The review will also focus on whether welfare benefits are reaching the doorsteps of the poor.

Officials said that the Collectors will also be sensitized on the upcoming census enumeration exercise and the importance of thorough groundwork at the district level to ensure accurate, transparent and time-bound enumeration. In the afternoon session, the Collectors will be comprehensively briefed on the state government’s 99-days Action Plan, with particular emphasis on priority development works, expeditious land acquisition processes and timely forest clearances.

The departments have already been asked to prepare detailed presentations outlining targets, timelines and monitoring mechanisms so that district administrations are clearly aligned with the state’s developmental roadmap.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a preparatory meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Monday in view of Tuesday’s Collectors’ Conference.

The meeting focused on structured scheduling for the conference to ensure meaningful deliberations and actionable outcomes. The Chief Secretary briefed the officials in detail about the key subjects to be discussed and emphasized the need for meticulous preparation by all departments concerned.

Ramakrishna Rao also highlighted the importance of the conference. The meeting also discussed arrangements for the implementation of Praja Paalana – Pragati Pranalika, which will be conducted from the 6th of this month

until June 12.

The initiative aims to strengthen governance outreach, accelerate development programmes and ensure effective service delivery at the grassroots level. District Collectors will play a pivotal role in coordinating activities under this programme and ensuring tangible outcomes.