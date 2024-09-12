Revanth to seek adequate flood-relief funds from PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and seek more central assistance to the flood-hit Telangana state.

Sources said that the Chief Minister prepared a detailed report on the flood damages and the requirement of central assistance to take up relief measures in the flood-hit districts mainly Khammam, Mulugu, Suryapet, Warangal and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The CM has already apprised Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about damage to roads, breach of projects and canals, crop and cattle loss.

Preliminary estimation said the state incurred a loss of Rs 5,400 crore damages due to flood fury. It may be mentioned here that Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday submitted a report to Amit Shah.

Sources said that Revanth Reddy would explain to the Prime Minister about the challenges being faced by the state, seek more funds, and urge him to relax the norms and guidelines to avail more funds as part of disaster management. He would urge the Union Home Minister to help the state in getting NDRF funds.