Revanth turns bovine lover, orders setting up cow of shelters

Hyderabad: The State government has come out with a proposal to protect cows by establishing cow shelters. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the cow shelters will be established on the premises of Veterinary University, Agriculture University, colleges and temples in the State. The officials have been asked to identify suitable lands.

At the high-level meeting attended by top officials on Saturday, the Minister ordered the authorities to constitute a committee for the establishment of cow shelters and also come up with an action plan within a stipulated time.

The CM emphasised that the cow shelters should be established in a way that would make it easier to protect and manage cows.

The cow shelters will be established in a sprawling 50 acres with grazing and free roaming facilities without congestion to cattle.

Instructing the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to establish cow shelters with state-of-the-art facilities, Revanth Reddy said that the active involvement of charitable organisations in the management and protection of the cows should also be examined.

The CM wants the plans to be prepared with full budget estimates for the construction, management and care of cow shelters. The Chief Minister reviewed various designs for cow shelters to be set up in MK Palli in the Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district and suggested some changes in the designs.

The officials were instructed to finalize the designs of cow shelters within four to five days.