RGUKT releases notification for admissions in six-year integrated BTech programs

Nirmal: A Notification has been released for admissions into six-year integrated B.Tech courses for the academic year 2025-26 in the triple IT campuses under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology (RGUKT) in Telangana.

The University Vice-Chancellor Govardhan released this notification. He said that the applications would be accepted online from May 31 to June 21. He also said that the provisional selection list would be announced on July 4 and the first phase of counseling would be conducted on July 7.

He advised that the update regarding admissions in RGUKT can be found on their official website http://www.rgukt. ac in.

The Rural poor students, who have scored the highest marks in class 10 can apply for admissions into the six-year integrated courses at RGUKT Basara (1500 seats) and Mahabubnagar (180 seats) centers.

VC Govardhan said in a statement that RGUKTs were started in 2008 with the aim of providing technical education to the rural poor students. OST Professor Murali Darshan, Convener Dr. Chandrasekhar, Co-Convenor Dr. Devaraju, Associate Dean Dr. Vitthal, Manthapuri Harikrishna and others participated in the program. (NSS)