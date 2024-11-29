Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Gadwal: On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s 134th death anniversary, a solemn tribute was paid at the Ambedkar statue in Aija Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal District. The event was organized by various public organizations, where participants garlanded his portrait with flowers.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers highlighted Phule’s transformative contributions as a social reformer. At a time when women had no access to education, he educated his wife and established the first school for girls in India. He founded the Satyashodhak Samaj and carried out numerous social reforms to uplift marginalized sections of society, including Dalits and those considered untouchable. He opposed untouchability and discrimination, urging people to abandon caste-based prejudices and promoting equality across all social strata.

The speakers emphasized that Phule’s ideals serve as an inspiration for everyone, and following in his footsteps is essential to fostering awareness and progress in society. They called for his teachings to be recognized as a valuable heritage for all.