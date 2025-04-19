Rich tributes paid to Vinoba Bhave, Ramachandra Reddy

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): State Agriculture and Farmers’ Commission Chairman M Kodandareddy stated that the Revanth Reddy-led government has introduced the Bhu Bharati law for the welfare of farmers. On Friday, in Bhoodan Pochampally of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the Bhoodan Vajrotsavalu (Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Bhoodan Movement) were inaugurated jointly by Bhuvanagiri MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and members of the Vedire family, under the auspices of Gandhi Global Family and Gandhignana Pratishthan. Tributes were paid by garlanding the bronze statues of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and the first land donor, Vedire Ramachandra Reddy. A Shanti Yagna (peace ritual) was conducted at the Vinoba Bhave Mandir.

Later, a seminar was held on the topic ‘Bhu Bharati – Issues of Bhoodan Lands.’ Speaking on the occasion, Kodandareddy criticised the previous BRS government, saying that the Dharani portal rendered the revenue system ineffective. Following that, Bhu Bharati architect Bhoomi Sunil Kumar described it as the best land law in the country, stating that Act offers solutions to all issues, including Saada Bainama (unregistered land agreements).

MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy remarked that the law has been firmly framed to ensure that the poor can have land ownership with assurance for up to 100 years without any disputes. He praised Vedire Ramachandra Reddy’s land donation as a global inspiration.

He also stated that, inspired by such great personalities, the Congress government is implementing several welfare schemes for the poor, including Indiramma houses, subsidized rice, Rythu Bharosa (farmer support), and more.

At the end of the seminar, the Bhoodan Jayanti Awards were presented to Seetha Sriramulu, Tadaka Mutyalu, and Karagalla Narasimha from Bhoodan Pochampally.

The event was attended by Gandhi Global Family state chairman Gunna Rajender Reddy, general secretary Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, women’s convener Venreddy Sandhya, Farmers’ Commission members Ram Reddy, Gopal Reddy, Professor Tadaka Yadagiri, Kadiyam Parameshwar, Vedire family members Aravinda Reddy and Prabodh Chandra Reddy, among others.