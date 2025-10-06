Rising from poverty, Maheshwari ascends to become a DSP

Karimnagar: A poor Dalit woman has proven that anything can be achieved with hard work and perseverance.

Born in a family that relied on daily wages to survive, the 29-year-old Modumpalli Maheshwari of Manakondur in Karimnagar district has become an inspiration to youth by qualifying the TGPSC Group-1 examination and securing the job of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Speaking to The Hans India Maheshwari said, “My father always wanted to see me in a high position. I always cherish his memories and being selected as a DSP is how I feel I fulfilled his dream. This is a great achievement for me.” The young woman took coaching for the Civil Services Examination at Telangana SC Study Circle, Hyderabad. She did her graduation from Government Women’s Degree College, Karimnagar and completed her MSc (Physics) from Satavahana University.

Her father Laxman, a Gulf migrant worker, died of a heart attack in 2021. Her mother Shankaramma, an agricultural labourer, motivated her to continue her studies.

“Unwavering perseverance, hard work, and self-motivation are the keys to success in competitive recruitment exams, and joining the Telangana SC Study Circle after post-graduation was a turning point in my career,” she said The DSP said that she had set a goal to pass the Civil Services Examination to enhance women’s empowerment through cyber safety awareness and education. Her aim is to work according to the conditions and ensure that poor and weaker sections who come to the police station get proper justice.

Maheswari, who met CP Goush Alam at the Commissioner’s office, was felicitated with a shawl.

He praised her dedication and hard work.

Notably, ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar; Manakondur MLA Kavampally Satyanarayana; Huzurabad Constituency Congress Party In-charge Vodithala Pranav; and Karimnagar Constituency Congress In-charge Velichala Rajender Rao also congratulated Maheswari and wished her success in her future efforts.