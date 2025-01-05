Live
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Inaugurates Power Substation, Criticizes BRS
- Major Phase in Old City Metro Land Acquisition, Cheques to Be Distributed
- Tragic Road Accident Near Medchal Checkpost: Family of Three Killed, Child Injured
- Road Accident on Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway: One Dead, Five Injured
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Minerva Hotel in Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar
- PM Modi sets ball rolling for India to become world’s 2nd largest metro rail network
- Sexual assault case: Anna University asks students to use only bicycles inside campus
- Lack of genuine political leadership led to Manipur violence: Apex Meitei body
- Stage 3 restrictions under GRAP lifted in Delhi-NCR as AQI shows improvement
- No room for unmarried couples: Oyo explains check-in policy for partner hotels
Just In
Road Accident on Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway: One Dead, Five Injured
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred near Pagidipalli in Bhuvanagiri Mandal on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway.
Bhuvanagiri : A tragic road accident occurred near Pagidipalli in Bhuvanagiri Mandal on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway. Two cars collided, leading to one of the vehicles overturning.
One person lost their life on the spot, while five others sustained injuries in the incident. The victims were reportedly returning from Yadagirigutta after offering prayers when the accident took place.
Local authorities rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the collision.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS