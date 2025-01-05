Road Accident on Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway: One Dead, Five Injured

Bhuvanagiri : A tragic road accident occurred near Pagidipalli in Bhuvanagiri Mandal on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway. Two cars collided, leading to one of the vehicles overturning.

One person lost their life on the spot, while five others sustained injuries in the incident. The victims were reportedly returning from Yadagirigutta after offering prayers when the accident took place.

Local authorities rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the collision.