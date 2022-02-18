Roadblocks persist in division of assets

Hyderabad: The meeting on distribution of pending assets and liabilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 concluded without any significant outcome. It is learnt that Telangana had agreed to clear the power dues to APgenco and settle the dispute through mutual negotiations provided AP withdraws the court cases. TSGenco has to pay Rs 3,442 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

TS officials said that the Andhra Pradesh Government has unilaterally sent demerger proposals of APSFC (AP State Finance Corporation) to the Centre for approval without the consent of Telangana. Further, Andhra Pradesh has gone to Court and obtained status-quo orders against resumption of 235.34 acres allotted to the Finance Corporation for violation of allocation conditions. Telangana officials said that the government has taken a stand that unless the Court cases were withdrawn, further progress on the bifurcation of APSFC was not possible.

The division of cash balance and bank deposits was also discussed in detail. The AP Government had agreed and given undertaking for payment of amounts on the money spent on common institutions such as High Court, Raj Bhavan etc., to a tune of Rs 315.76 crore. The Joint Secretary has suggested Telangana to send details of the cash balances and bank deposits receivable from Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited informed its readiness to AP Civil Supplies to repay principal amount of Rs 354.08 crore and requested to issue an undertaking stating that whenever the TSCSCL share of subsidy is received from the centre by APSCSCL the same will be transferred to TSCSCL account. AP officials said that the government would give the undertaking. Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Industries Jayesh Ranjan and TSGenco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhkar Rao were present at the meeting.

