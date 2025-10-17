Rows continue to dog Konda Surekha as daughter’s remarks add fuel to fire

Endowments and Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha was in the eye of storm over her controversial comments several times ever since she became minister in the state cabinet.

Surekha’s derogatory comments on the film hero Nagarjuna drew strong objection from all sections. The minister’s other big comment on corruption for clearing the files triggered a row. A video released on social media by the minister with ‘beer party’ comments also created a political sensation.

In October 2024, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made highly controversial and unsubstantiated comments linking the 2021 divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to BRS leader KT Rama Rao. Her remarks drew strong condemnation from Nagarjuna, Samantha, and other prominent figures in the film industry.

Nagarjuna and KTR filed a complaint in the court and sought action against the minister. She has been appearing before the court hearings for the last one year.

In another instance, Konda Surekha made a comment that the files were not moving in the state government unless the officials were paid bribes. Her comments created a political sensation and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also warned her not to repeat such comments in public.

‘Beer party ‘ video by the minister also drew strong criticism. Netizens trolled the minister for releasing such videos in the public domain. The fresh episode of her daughter Susmitha’s comments on the removal of her OSD Sumanth from the post and awarding Medaram temple development works to the close aide of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy raised political heat and intensified infighting among the ministers in the state.