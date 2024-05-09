‘RR tax’ destroying Hyd’s brand image: KCR

Patancheru/Sangareddy: The BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress party and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has destroyed the brand image of Hyderabad by collecting RR tax from the real estate firms and making the industries to run away from the state.

The BRS chief addressed roadshows at Narsapur, Patancheru and Sangareddy on the 15th day of his bus yatra on Wednesday. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation of collection of RR tax by Revanth Reddy, Rao said “Even the PM is talking about RR tax being collected. The CM is collecting RR tax from real estate firms in the city and destroying the brand image of Hyderabad. He demands Rs 75 per square feet. This is the reason why real estate has gone down in the city. An industry worth Rs 1,000 crore has gone to Tamil Nadu because of the Congress government.”

The BRS chief said that the Congress party had deceived all sections. “The Congress gave six guarantees and 420 assurances. The Rythu Bandhu should have been given before sowing the seeds but they are giving it now. Is there any bigger joke than this? The government is causing a loss to Telangana without thinking,” said Rao, alleging the IT industry was going to get affected because of the policies of Telangana.

Chandrashekar Rao called upon the people to vote for party candidate Venkatram Reddy for bringing water in Narsapur. “They are not implementing their promises, but Rahul Gandhi is lying that women were given Rs 2,500 per month,” said Rao. Criticising the decision of Madan Reddy to join Congress, Rao said that Madan Reddy had won only because of him. “He was defeated two times. Why has he gone into Congress? To teach him a lesson, ensure victory of Venkatram Reddy,” he said.

The BRS chief said that there was no benefit with Narendra Modi’s rule. “Modi agenda has no pain for the troubles faced by the poor. He killed farmers and later said sorry. Modi deceived Telangana by cancelling ITIR. My request to youth is… this country is ours, think and vote and don’t get carried away by sentiments,” said Rao.