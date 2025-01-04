Rs 1,000 crore allocated for rural road network devpt

Hyderabad:Rural roads in the Telangana state got a major boost with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy allocating Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of rural roads in the state. The Chief Minister instructed the State Finance department officials to release Rs. 1,000 crore for the construction of the rural roads. Rs 150 crore is being released every month until June end this year.

At a review of the R&B and Panchayati Raj departments at the Secretariat on Friday evening, Revanth Reddy made several key comments regarding rural roads. The width of single-lane and double-lane roads has been decided in accordance with the movement of bullock carts, bicycles and motorcycles in the past. Now, the cars, tractors and other four-wheeled vehicles are moving on the roads even in the remote villages. Hence, the dimensions of the roads should be redefined to facilitate the increasing vehicular movement in the villages, the CM said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the roads should be constructed in such a way that the vehicles can move freely without any hurdles. Even though Tandas and Gudems have been upgraded as Panchayats, the construction of roads and panchayat school buildings are neglected. CM Revanth Reddy ordered that every panchayat in the state should have a BT road.