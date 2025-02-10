Rs 1,000cr development boost for constituency: MLA Srihari

Hanumakonda: Former Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated that his sole agenda is the overall development of the Station Ghanpur constituency.

On Sunday, Kadiyam held a press conference at his residence in Kanaka Durga Colony, Hanumakonda. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for their political support and blessings. He emphasized the need to develop

irrigation, education, healthcare, and road infrastructure in the region.

Srihari revealed that he joined the Congress party to fulfill the promises made to the people. As part of his efforts over the past year, he said, he secured approvals for development projects worth Rs 1,000 crores for the constituency. “However, the Model Code of Conduct for the MLC elections was enforced just as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was set to lay the foundation stones for these projects,” he said.

To provide corporate-level education for students, a Young India Integrated Residential School Complex is set to be established with Rs 200 crores. Additionally, a 100-bed hospital, an Integrated Divisional Office Complex worth Rs 26 crores, and various other development projects have been planned.

For irrigation, Rs 148 crores have been allocated to line the main canal from Ghanpur Reservoir to Nawabpet Reservoir, ensuring water supply for two crops. A degree college is set to be built with an investment of Rs 30 crores.

The government initially allocated 3,500 Indiramma houses for the SC-reserved constituency, and upon request, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy sanctioned an additional 1,500

houses. A total of 5,000 Indiramma houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crores, with each house receiving Rs 5 lakhs.

Srihari assured that tenders for these development projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crores, would be completed soon. He pledged to initiate the works and complete them within 18 months, making them available for public use.

Criticizing his opponents, he stated that some individuals falsely claim these projects were approved in the past. He accused those who lack capability and

responsibility of making baseless allegations. He also urged certain political leaders to refrain from unnecessary criticism.