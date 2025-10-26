Live
- CM Omar Abdullah’s statement to step down on statehood demand stirs speculation in J&K
- India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants
- EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership
- Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete
- George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra
- Union Minister launches coastal cleanup drive in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- Pangolin smuggling racket busted in Gujarat's Rajkot, three arrested
- Andhra Pradesh bus fire tragedy: Bodies of 18 victims handed over to families
- Direct flights between Agartala-Bagdogra and Agartala-Silchar to boost air connectivity
- Bihar fodder scam: Seven of 75 cases linked to Lalu Yadav my prized trophies, says ex-CBI officer Upendra Nath Biswas
Rs 15 cr sanctioned for Adilabad town devpt
Highlights
Adilabad: An amount of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Adilabad town.On Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handed over the...
Adilabad: An amount of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Adilabad town.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handed over the sanction copy of the urban development funds to MLA Payal Shankar at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.
Shankar stated that these funds will be used to complete 52 development works that were proposed in May.
He said that several colonies in Adilabad town will see the construction of CC roads, drainage systems, BT roads, and beautification of Gandhi Park.
Later, the MLA expressed gratitude to the CM for the funds.
Next Story