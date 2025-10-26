  • Menu
Rs 15 cr sanctioned for Adilabad town devpt

Adilabad: An amount of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Adilabad town.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handed over the sanction copy of the urban development funds to MLA Payal Shankar at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Shankar stated that these funds will be used to complete 52 development works that were proposed in May.

He said that several colonies in Adilabad town will see the construction of CC roads, drainage systems, BT roads, and beautification of Gandhi Park.

Later, the MLA expressed gratitude to the CM for the funds.

