Rs 8,092 cr loan target set for bankers

Nalgonda: Additional Collector V Chandra Shekhar advised the bankers to provide 100 % loans to priority sectors in the year 2022-23 and advised to achieve the full target.

On Friday, a review meeting of DCC and DLRC was held with the bankers and Welfare department officials under the chairmanship of the Additional Collector at the Collectorate.

Annual Credit Plan 2022-23 released

Additional Collector V. Chandra Shekhar released the Annual Credit Plan for fiscal year 2022-23. The plan set the targets disbursal of loans of Rs.8091.88 crore to different sectors.

For priority sectors the target is Rs 7,655.66 crore and to non-priority sectors it is Rs 436.22 crore, totaling a target of Rs 8,091.88 crore for the year 2022-23.

Of the total target of Rs 8,091.88 crore, a target of Rs 6479.14 crore has been set for agricultural loans, Rs 752 crore for small, micro and medium industries and 59.20 crore for education loans.

Also, Rs 266 crore has been allocated for housing loans.

He said that the progress made in the respective schemes of various branches and bank wise will be reviewed in the next meeting and added that the bankers should attend the meeting with full details.

He suggested bankers provide loans to all the eligible beneficiaries, to encourage cattle-related dairy and sheep units in rural areas under the National Livestock Mission Scheme, as well as PMEGP loans to the unemployed for setting up industries. Lead manager Suryam, SB I chief manager Murali Krishna, RB AGM Teja Dipta Behra, DRD O Kalindini, SC Corporation ED Venkatesham, Welfare department officials, bankers and others participated in the meeting.