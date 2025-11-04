RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District

A recent bus accident involving a public transport vehicle and a tractor occurred on Rajiv Road at the Renikunta Bridge in the Timmapur mandal of Karimnagar district. The incident took place on Tuesday when an RTC bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Mettupally, collided with a tractor transporting a load of wood from behind.

As a result of the collision, 15 bus passengers and the tractor driver sustained injuries. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to assist in extricating the passengers trapped in the bus. Subsequently, the injured were transported to Karimnagar Hospital for treatment.

According to police reports, the bus was operating at a speed of 50 km/h at the time of the accident, which mitigated the potential severity of the incident. It was also noted that the bus carried 31 passengers, many of whom were asleep at the time, leading to shattered windows upon impact. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.