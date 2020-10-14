RTC bus overturned in Jangaon; 15 hurt

Jangaon: As many as 15 passengers, including the driver and the conductor, escaped with minor injuries when the RTC bus in which they were traveling fell in a trench and overturned on Hyderabad-Hanamkonda road near Jangaon on Tuesday night.

The driver failed to notice the trench dug for the construction of a bridge (for Jangaon-Suryapet road) due to heavy rain and darkness.

Janagaon Rural Inspector Balaji and Lingalaghanpur Sub-Inspector Devender who along with their staff rushed to the spot rescued the passengers. The passengers who sustained injuries were given first aid at the Government Hospital. Later, the authorities arranged a special bus and sent them to their respective destinations.