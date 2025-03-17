RTC Depot Privatization Issue to Be Discussed in Assembly on Tuesday

Mahabubnagar: The issue of RTC depot privatization in the name of introducing electric buses is set to be discussed in the Assembly on Tuesday, according to Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy.

In a press release on Monday, Anirudh Reddy expressed concerns over the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model under which RTC is procuring electric buses to reduce diesel dependency and promote environmental sustainability. He pointed out that while RTC is introducing these buses, the private firms supplying them are also hiring drivers and mechanics, leaving only conductors under RTC's payroll. This has led to apprehensions among labor unions that thousands of RTC drivers, mechanics, and supervisory staff may lose their jobs.

The MLA further claimed that some depots have already been handed over to private firms, as per media reports. In response to these developments, he has raised a question in the Assembly, which is expected to be discussed on Tuesday.

Anirudh Reddy also highlighted the issue of pending subsidies under the T-Pride scheme, meant to support SC, ST youth and persons with disabilities in purchasing vehicles. He accused the previous BRS government of failing to release the 45% subsidy for several years, causing financial distress to the beneficiaries.

His question regarding this issue was listed for discussion on Monday but could not be taken up due to time constraints. However, he assured that the government would provide a written response regarding the status of these pending payments. He emphasized that thousands of Dalits and disabled individuals have been waiting for their subsidies since 2019, and the response from the government will clarify the timeline for disbursement.