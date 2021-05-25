Rural Telangana sitting on ticking corona bomb

Official sources told The Hans India that the spread of virus in the rural areas was on rise due to various factors mainly the restriction-free movement of people between villages and the regular conduct of social gatherings and family functions.



There is no round the clock vigil on the movement of the people in the villages as police, Revenue and Health officials were busy enforcing the lockdown restrictions in mandal headqaurters and urban bodies only. There is slackness in the implemention of the lockdown in the rural areas. No permission from officials is obtained to organise functions since there is no such mechanism in place in these areas.

Being the marriage season, gathering of people is common in every village and hardly any Covid SoP is followed, the official sources said.

However, the silver lining according to Kota Chalam, DMHO (District Medical and Health Officer), Suryapet, the fever survey has also revealed that while the cases were increasing in the rural areas, the number of positive cases was coming down in all towns and municipal bodies. He said the asymptomatic persons were advised home isolation and those who were suffering from lung infections have been shifted to urban hospitals for immediate treatment. Before the lockdown, the highest number of positive cases were reported in the urban districts of Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajiri, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Hyderabad and Nizamabad districts. The number of positive cases has come down in these areas by 50 per cent.