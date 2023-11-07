Sabitha supporters brave torrential rain

Rangareddy: Even as the skies opened and poured down heavily, unwavering commitment was on full display for Maheshwaram Constituency candidate,Sabitha Indra Reddy. In this regard, an event was held at the Banjara Atmiya Sabha organised in Tukkuguda on Monday. Despite the deluge, tribal brothers and sisters stood their ground.

The heavy rain arrived without warning while Minister Satyavathi Rathore was addressing the gathering. In her statement, Rathore raised a pertinent question, “How can welfare schemes that remain unimplemented in States governed by the BJP and Congress be effectively executed in Telangana?”

Rathore lauded the efforts of Chief Minister KCR in fostering tribal welfare and advancing the development of Thandas. She underscored the transformation of Tribal Thandas into Gram Panchayats, an initiative aimed at improving their living conditions.

Following the speeches, leaders of the BRS party, including ministers, personally thanked those who stood resolute in the downpour.The incident not only showcased the unbreakable bond between Sabitha and her supporters but also highlighted the immense strength of their commitment, come rain or shine.