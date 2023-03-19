  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sachidananda seer visits Yadadri shrine

Sachidananda seer visits Yadadri shrine
x
Highlights

Minister for endowments AllollaIndrakaran Reddy along with his family visited Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Yadadri: Minister for endowments Allolla Indrakaran Reddy along with his family visited Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and performed special pooja.He was welcomed by the priests with Purnakumbham.After darshan, the chief priests of the temple blessed them with Vedasirvachanam.Meanwhile, Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swami, head of DattaPeetam of Mysore,also visited the temple. He conducted special pooja to Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum. He was welcomed by Indrakaran Reddy and the temple authorities.After darshan, Minister Indrakaran Reddy and his family members took the blessings of the seer. Later, Satchidananda Swami inspected the Yadadri temple structure and surroundings.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X