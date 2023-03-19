Sachidananda seer visits Yadadri shrine

Yadadri: Minister for endowments Allolla Indrakaran Reddy along with his family visited Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and performed special pooja.He was welcomed by the priests with Purnakumbham.After darshan, the chief priests of the temple blessed them with Vedasirvachanam.Meanwhile, Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swami, head of DattaPeetam of Mysore,also visited the temple. He conducted special pooja to Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum. He was welcomed by Indrakaran Reddy and the temple authorities.After darshan, Minister Indrakaran Reddy and his family members took the blessings of the seer. Later, Satchidananda Swami inspected the Yadadri temple structure and surroundings.



