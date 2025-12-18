Safe Hyderabad: Sajjanar pushes unified policing strategy

Hyderabad: To bolster public safety and ensure seamless crime control across the the city, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar stated police should not be restricted by jurisdictional boundaries in crime control.

The Commissioner directed officers to strictly implement the ‘Zero Delay’ policy at the field level to ensure immediate response to incidents and swift justice for victims.

A high-level coordination meeting of the tri-Commissionerate --Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda --was held on Wednesday at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. The meeting was chaired by Sajjanar, and was attended by Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, along with other senior officials, to discuss urban security, traffic management and offender surveillance.

The meeting resulted in key decisions to tackle the city’s growing traffic challenges, including uniform ‘No Entry’ timings for heavy vehicles, joint drunk and drive operations, special drive for pending challans, signal synchronization and regulation of private travel buses.

In a meeting, Sajjanar noted that in an era of advancing technology, criminals often commit offences in one jurisdiction and seek refuge in another. He warned that delays caused by jurisdictional ambiguity could allow offenders to escape.

“There should be no communication gap between field-level personnel. Regardless of where a crime occurs, the nearest police unit must respond immediately without debating jurisdiction,” he stated. The Commissioner directed the three Commissionerates to maintain joint surveillance on rowdy sheeters and habitual offenders. He emphasized the importance of real-time intelligence sharing, noting that since offenders frequently change residences across the three Commissionerates’ jurisdictions, a robust information-exchange system must be in place to continuously track their movements.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the heavy vehicle entry timings will be synchronised across all three Commissionerates. Heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering city limits during peak hours and must be halted on the outskirts.

Moreover, to prevent violators from escaping via alternate routes, simultaneous and coordinated drunk & drive checks will be conducted at all border points during weekends. Also, a massive joint operation will be launched to recover long-pending traffic challans by integrating the databases of the three Commissionerates.