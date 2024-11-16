Safe Stay Audit programme for IT and ITES sector launched

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Women’s Forum launched the Safe Stay Audit programme on Friday. As many as 50 volunteers, representing various organisations and SCSC traffic volunteers, along with the Anusandhan team, were part of the induction programme to work on the safety parameter audit. The audit schedule will soon be announced.

Srujana Karnam, DCP Women & Child Safety, Cyberabad, Mamatha Madireddy, joint secretary, Women’s Forum, Suma, Ayesha, and Harinder from the Anusandhan team launched the programme.

According to SCSC, due to the ever-increasing footprint of global players in the IT and ITES sectors, many IT and ITES professionals from across the country have moved to Hyderabad for better jobs. This includes a large number of working women who find Hyderabad to be a safe city to live and work. Many working women find accommodation as paying guests or in hostels that have sprung up in Cyberabad over the past many years.

The Project Safe Stay initiative has been launched by the forum and is focused on ensuring safe and secure accommodation for working women living as PGs and in hostels. The forum collaborates with the SHE Teams of Cyberabad Police to implement the initiative.

As part of the initiative, all the paying guest/hostel facilities are audited as per the commandments proposed by the Cyberabad police to ensure the safety and security of its residents. Five audits have been conducted so far. A total of 267 facilities were audited in 2019.

The sixth audit is scheduled to be held in different phases starting between November and January and will cover facilities located in six clusters surrounding the Madhapur zone.

The audit will be conducted by volunteers drawn from IT and ITES companies and will be assisted by the SHE Teams.