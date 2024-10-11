Safety kits distributed to toddy tappers

Karimnagar: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar distributed safety kits to toddy tappers at a programme organised in the city on Thursday.

On the occasion, the trainer climbed the tree and gave awareness to the toddy tappers on the performance of safety kits.

Prabhakar said under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the distribution of Katamayya kits is being done for the well-being of toddy tappers. For the protection of toddy tappers the Katamayya Safety Kit has been manufactured with technology from Everest climbers and with NIT approval.

This safety kit is made to withstand the weight of 1,500 kg. It is very useful for toddy tappers to save the lives of those who climb the palm tree. In the first phase, 10, 000 kits will be given in 100 constituencies except Hyderabad. The kits will be distributed to 2 lakh workers who have registered, minister said. Kits should be given to all those who have taken the training and the training should be completed for the rest and community members should be made aware of them. Awareness should be created on social media about the protective shield, he said.