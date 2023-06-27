Same formula of K’taka will be followed in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Delhi: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the party had discussed on how to proceed for the elections to be held in 120 days. Speaking to the media after the Telangana Congress election strategy committee meeting with the national leaders of the party in Delhi, he said that a preparatory meeting for the general elections was held.

He said during the meeting it was discussed on how to explain to the people the failure of BRS for ten years and the misuse of power by Modi at the Centre.

He said that corruption has been rampant in Telangana under KCR rule. He said that the corruption in the State has reached a peak level whereas the development was at a snail pace.

He added that KCR’s anti-people welfare scheme and corruption in his tenure was discussed and added that Congress also chalked out a plan of how to explain the people about the old grand party’s commitment to the people. The main leaders from BRS will be dethrone from power, he added. Through this preparatory meeting, the Congress ranks and people of Telangana have clearly started the election activities of the party.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, KC Venugopal told them their experiences. He said that Congress will proceed in Telangana with the same formula that formed the government in Karnataka. Some of the basic principles followed in Karnataka will also be followed in Telangana. Congress will be brought to power in Telangana, he said.