Sanathnagar TIMS to be operational within a month

The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanathnagar will be ready to serve patients within a month, announced Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, Roads, Buildings & Transport Department. The secretary stated that TIMS will have 30 departments and will provide healthcare services on par with corporate hospitals, both in terms of quality and management standards.

On Thursday, Vikas Raj, along with health secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Hyderabad District Collector Dasari Hari Chandana and Additional Collector G Mukunda Reddy, R and B chief engineers Lingareddy , Rajeswar Reddy, MEIL project managers GAK Swamynaidu, V.Srinivasarao inspected TIMS premises and also reviewed the construction progress of the new Osmania General Hospital complex.

They examined the completed buildings at TIMS, the installation of medical equipment, and the progress of civil works at both sites. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Projects Division President K. Govardhan Reddy briefed the officials on the construction progress of both projects. Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Raj said that TIMS would be ready for inauguration within the next 15 days and the launch date would be announced soon. He added that medical services would commence within a month. “TIMS will deliver and manage healthcare services on par with corporate hospitals,” he emphasised.

He clarified that there is no shortage of funds for the construction of TIMS and that the government is releasing funds on a monthly basis. The Health Department is also taking necessary steps to recruit medical and non-medical staff for TIMS and the upcoming Super Specialty Hospital in Warangal.

Regarding Osmania Hospital’s new complex, he assured that the project would be completed within the stipulated deadline as directed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “There is no financial constraint for the completion of Osmania Hospital either,” he added.