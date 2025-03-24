Saraswathi Niketan alumni reunite

Wanaparthy: A grand alumni reunion was held in Pebbair to mark the 18th anniversary of the 2006-07 batch of Sri Saraswathi Vidya Niketan. All former students of the batch gathered to celebrate the occasion. The event commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by Saraswati Puja. The alumni honoured their teachers and shared speeches, reminiscing about their experiences since 2006. The event concluded on a joyful note, with students and teachers sharing sweets and cherishing fond memories.

Former teachers Ravinder, Balaraj, L. Rajasekhar, Venkatesh, Surya Karna, Raghavender Goud, Shantanna, Saraswathi, Sunitha, along with alumni Praveen Kumar, Ramaswami, Bhanu Prakash, Ellayya, Mallikarjun, Shiva Kumar, Ramesh, Raghuvardhan, Meghana, Jyoti, Gauthami, Nagalakshmi, Sridevi, and many others were present.