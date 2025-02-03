Sarithamma Accuses BJP of Bias Against Telangana, Demands Resignation of Union Ministers

Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party in-charge of Gadwal constituency, Sarithamma, staged a protest at the Ambedkar statue in Jogulamba Gadwal district, expressing strong discontent over the alleged discrimination against Telangana in the Union Budget. The protest was held in response to a call given by TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, condemning the BJP-led central government's attitude towards the state.

Addressing the gathering, Sarithamma accused the central government of deliberately sidelining Telangana's development needs. She criticized the budget for being politically motivated, aimed at protecting BJP’s interests rather than ensuring equitable development. She pointed out that while states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh received significant allocations, Telangana was ignored.

She also questioned why the central government sanctioned thousands of crores for Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project while failing to provide funds for Telangana’s projects. "Being friendly with the Centre does not mean we should tolerate injustice. Telangana deserves its rightful share without discrimination," she asserted.

Sarithamma further alleged that the Union Budget appeared to have erased Telangana's name altogether, reflecting the Prime Minister’s long-standing bias against the state. She criticized the BJP for showering financial aid on Andhra Pradesh while neglecting Telangana, stating that even though Telangana Congress does not oppose Andhra’s development, the injustice towards Telangana cannot be overlooked.

Calling the budget a "bargain deal" aimed at pleasing political allies, she slammed Telangana's BJP MPs and MLAs, saying, "Despite electing eight BJP MPs and eight MLAs, Telangana has been given nothing but a donkey’s egg by the Centre." She directly challenged Union Ministers from Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, asking whether they truly cared about the state's welfare.

"If they have any love for Telangana, they should immediately resign from their posts," she demanded.

Several senior Congress leaders, former councilors, women leaders, youth activists, and party workers participated in the protest, voicing their support for Telangana's rights.