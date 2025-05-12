Sarithamma Attends Grand Inauguration of Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Kondapalli

Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, took part in the grand inauguration of the newly constructed Sri Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Kondapalli village under Gadwal Mandal.

During the event, the dignitaries had darshan of the deity and later received divine blessings from Sri Ramanujan Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Several Congress leaders and local public representatives accompanied Sarithamma during the event, including Youth Congress District President R. Thirumalesh, senior Congress leaders Madhusudan Babu, Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, Peddapalli Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, DTDC Narsimhulu, Patapalam Anand Goud, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Patel Srinivasulu, Saddanomupalli Gopal, Chepala Chinna, Chinni Krishna, Ramudu, Kapatrala Venkataramulu, Krishna, Shiva Shankar, Kammari Ramu, Barasa Anjaneyulu, Raheem, and others.

The event marked a spiritually significant moment for the local community and showcased unity among political leaders and religious figures in honoring cultural heritage.