Sarpanch accused of encroachment; plea filed

Hyderabad: On Thursday, Vedma Bagwant Rao, a farmer from Kannepalli village of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district has filed a Public Interest Litigation, aggrieved by the action of Gunvant Rao, Sarpanch, Rallakannepally Gram Panchayat, Gadalapally of the same district alleging that the Sarpanch had encroached upon the government school building premises.

The petitioner informed the court that complaints were made to District Collector many a time regarding the illegal occupation of government school building premises.

However, the District Collector neither initiated any action against the Sarpanch nor made any efforts in resuming the school premises, due to which the students studying in the school were facing a lot of hardships.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to resume the government school premises, which is under illegal occupation of Sarpanch. The PIL will come up for hearing before the Chief Justice Bench in a day or two.