SathupallI: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributes CMRF cheques
Highlights
SathupallI: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund's (CMRF) cheques to the beneficiaries in Sathupalli.
He distributed cheques amounting to a total of Rs 23,85,500 for nearly 59 member beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion he said that the TRS government is working for the poor and a number of development schemes are being implemented by the government across the State.
