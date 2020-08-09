 Top
SathupallI: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributes CMRF cheques

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributing CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries at Sathupally on Saturday.
MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributing CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries at Sathupally on Saturday.

SathupallI: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund's (CMRF) cheques to the beneficiaries in Sathupalli.

He distributed cheques amounting to a total of Rs 23,85,500 for nearly 59 member beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the TRS government is working for the poor and a number of development schemes are being implemented by the government across the State.

