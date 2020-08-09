SathupallI: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributes CMRF cheques

SathupallI: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund's (CMRF) cheques to the beneficiaries in Sathupalli.

He distributed cheques amounting to a total of Rs 23,85,500 for nearly 59 member beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the TRS government is working for the poor and a number of development schemes are being implemented by the government across the State.