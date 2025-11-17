  1. Home
News

Saudi bus crash: One escapes death in the tragic accident

  17 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST
Saudi bus crash: One escapes death in the tragic accident
A devastating road accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia, has claimed the lives of 45 Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad.

A devastating road accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia, has claimed the lives of 45 Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad. The tragedy unfolded when a diesel tanker collided with a bus transporting the pilgrims from Mecca to Medina.

The bus, which was carrying 46 people, caught fire following the impact, leading to the catastrophic loss of life. In a heartbreaking twist, only one survivor has been reported: 24-year-old Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, who escaped the inferno by sitting next to the driver.

Currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, details regarding Shoaib's health condition have yet to be fully disclosed. Tragically, it appears that Shoaib's entire family perished in the accident.



