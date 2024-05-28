Save the 100-bed hospital, locals urge Collector

Gadwal: Residentsof Gadwal district are urging the District Collector BM Santhosh to take immediate action to save the 100-bed hospital at Alampur Chourasta.

A significant theft of medical supplies has rendered the hospital non-operational, raising serious concerns among the locals. Despite being a crucial healthcare facility, the hospital has remained closed for six months after its inauguration, causing immense hardship, particularly for the poor.

Moreover, frustration is mounting against the ruling Congress party. Locals allege that the government, which had pledged to prioritise healthcare, has failed to deliver on its promises. The upcoming rainy season, known for bringing a spike in seasonal diseases, exacerbates the urgency of reopening the hospital.

The inaction of the District Medical Officer and the silence from Collector Santhosh, who is known for his strong stance against injustice, have only deepened the community’s discontent.

Residents are questioning why neither the authorities nor public associations and political parties have taken significant steps to address this issue. They demand that the Collector urgently intervene to reopen the hospital and ensure it serves the community as intended. Ignoring such a significant problem is seen as tacit support for wrongdoing, and there is a growing call for accountability and action.

Locals are calling for a thorough investigation into the theft to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen supplies. They want the administration to prioritise the reopening of the hospital to provide much-needed healthcare services, especially with the rainy season approaching.

The people of Alampur deserve better healthcare services, and it is crucial for the authorities to act swiftly to meet these needs and restore faith in the system.