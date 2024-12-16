SCCL CMD on green mission

Kothagudem: SCCL CMD N Balaram on Sunday personally took a spade and planted 209 plants at Singareni Thermal Power Station in Jaipur in Mancheriya ldistriict. With this, he has completed the planting of a record 18,500 plants.

Marking the occasion, he said that natural disasters like floods and droughts are occurring frequently as carbon emissions increase and lead to global warming, and there is a great need for humanity to wake up and protect Mother Earth by planting saplings.In this context, he said that he himself has so far planted a large number of saplings in more than 40 places in six districts, out of which more than 35 are growing as mini forests.He said that this gives him great satisfaction, especially that more than 90 percent of the saplings planted have become trees.

On Sunday, during his visit to the Singareni Thermal Power Station, he planted another 209 saplings in the vacant lot there, reaching the milestone of 18,500.He regularly monitors how the saplings are growing in his office through geo-tagging.He said that today the world is facing a greater threat from environmental destruction than wars, so he called on everyone to take care of planting saplings and work together to protect Mother Earth.