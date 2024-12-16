Live
- Four of a family killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar
- Israel continues airstrikes across Syria, targeting military arsenals
- 2024 round-up: Govt completes disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam, GIC Re offer for sale
- Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Sees Surge in Ticket Occupancy After Arrest Incident, Breaks Box Office Records
- Best Budget-Friendly 50-Inch Smart TVs of 2024
- Inspector accused of sexual harassment
- Industry Minister Charts Vision for SWIFT City
- Sri Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji appointed as successor of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math
- Paytm Spreads Christmas Cheer with Discounts on Travel Bookings
- SCCL CMD on green mission
Just In
SCCL CMD on green mission
Plants 18,500 saplings so far,monitors their growth, too
Kothagudem: SCCL CMD N Balaram on Sunday personally took a spade and planted 209 plants at Singareni Thermal Power Station in Jaipur in Mancheriya ldistriict. With this, he has completed the planting of a record 18,500 plants.
Marking the occasion, he said that natural disasters like floods and droughts are occurring frequently as carbon emissions increase and lead to global warming, and there is a great need for humanity to wake up and protect Mother Earth by planting saplings.In this context, he said that he himself has so far planted a large number of saplings in more than 40 places in six districts, out of which more than 35 are growing as mini forests.He said that this gives him great satisfaction, especially that more than 90 percent of the saplings planted have become trees.
On Sunday, during his visit to the Singareni Thermal Power Station, he planted another 209 saplings in the vacant lot there, reaching the milestone of 18,500.He regularly monitors how the saplings are growing in his office through geo-tagging.He said that today the world is facing a greater threat from environmental destruction than wars, so he called on everyone to take care of planting saplings and work together to protect Mother Earth.