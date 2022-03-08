SCCL official feared dead, 3 missing in mine collapse

Peddapalli: A deputy manager was feared dead and three other workers were missing as the roof of an underground coal mine collapsed in Adriyala long wall project (ALP) of the SCCL's Ramagundam-III area on Monday.

According to the officials, the side wall of the mine collapsed all of sudden at level 86 in 8th seam inside the mine. When the incident took place deputy manager Chaitanya Teja, mining sardar Pilli Naresh, operator Jadi Venkateshwarlu, badli worker Ravinder were on the spot.

A support man Erukala Veeraiah escaped from the incident with minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at Singareni Hospital. Search operations were underway to locate the missing miners. It was said that Jadi Venkatesh and Pilli Naresh were said to be safe.

It might be recalled that in last November four coal miners were killed when a portion of roof collapsed at 3a incline underground mine in Srirampur area in Mancherial district and a dumper operator was killed in an OCP in Ramagundam area last December.