School bank smash hit with students

ZPHS Garrepally the students saved over Rs 50,000 above within the three months of establishing the School Bank of Garrepally (SBG) on July 19, 2025.

It may be noted that the teachers of Garrepally ZPHS in the district have set up the SBG to teach financial discipline and awareness on banking activities right from the school level. The bank helps the students to save the money given by their parents for future needs instead of spending it. The students work as bank employees and have created an opportunity for them to manage the bank for themselves.

Bank transactions, accounting and auditing these all duties done by students only, every month the student submit the bank balance sheet to school HM, V Kavitha and also released quarterly report on Sep 30.

According to the report, the total savings are Rs 52,908, total account holders are 140 and total bank staff is 10. One of the students Deekonda Priyacharan deposited Rs 10,000. This is the highest amount the saved money for buying a Laptop.

Principal Kavitha's idea has been implemented by social teacher P Venkatesh and N Ashalatha. Students who are account holders are given a special passbook and account number. Students deposit the money they bring from home in their bank accounts without spending it immediately. When necessary, they bring it to the passbook, fill out a debit voucher and withdraw the money as needed. The founder of the SBG, Pattem Venkatesh says that the SBG achieved its goals like learning bank concepts and financial literacy, control the outside food and save the boys from drug addiction. The parents also feel happy and say that it is a great thing to train students towards financial discipline from childhood, besides teaching academics in schools.

A student's mother told The Hans India that the idea taken by the teaching team to create awareness among the students about financial discipline is very beneficial for the children and it is commendable to set up a bank for students future financial needs. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister for IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Dudilla Sridhar Babu, SC and ST minority welfare minister Adluri laxman Kumar and Peddapelli District Collector congratulated the school faculty and the children after learning about the bank run by the students.