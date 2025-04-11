Live
Schools and Colleges in Telangana Closed on April 14 for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
Highlights
Schools and colleges across Telangana will remain closed on April 14, 2025 (Monday) in observance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.
Schools and colleges in Telangana will be closed on April 14, 2025 (Monday) to observe Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, which is a public holiday in honor of Dr. Ambedkar.
Additionally, April 12, 2025 is a second Saturday, which is also a holiday. So, with April 14 being a holiday, students will enjoy a long weekend since both April 12 and April 14 are days off.
April 12 (Saturday): Holiday (second Saturday of the month)
April 14 (Monday): Holiday (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti)
This means schools and colleges will be closed on both days, giving students a longer break.
