Schools to impart AI-driven skills

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that government school students will receive skill development training with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the teaching capabilities of government school teachers in alignment with evolving technology. On Saturday, the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju, accompanied by representatives of the Konam Foundation, led by Sandeep Kumar, met the minister.

During the meeting, Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the State’s proactive approach to leveraging emerging technologies across various sectors. The minister also revealed plans to establish an “AI City” under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which will include an AI University adhering to international standards. The minister commended the foundation’s initiative of providing free AI-driven skill development training to government school students in Nalgonda district. He assured that steps would be taken to expand these services to all government schools across the State.