Schools to re-open in State from Monday

Hyderabad: The Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday dismissed the rumours of extending the summer vacations in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases. She asked the parents of the wards not to believe such speculations. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has categorically stated that the "Educational institutions in Telangana will re-open opened from Monday (June 13) as per schedule. And, there is no extension for the summer vacations."

Meanwhile, due to a increase in the virus cases in the state, the government has asked the parents to vaccinate their children and adolescents between 12 years and 18 years.

"This is the ideal time for parents to take a positive decision and get their wards administered with Covid vaccines," Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.